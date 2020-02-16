|
|
ALEXANDER MARIAN
Peacefully passed on February 15, 2020 of Wilmerding. Beloved mom of Cindy (Don) Connors, Bonnie (Joe) Crickey, Larn (Beth) and Lou (Melyssa) Alexander. Special and loving grandma of 11 and 14 great with one on the way. Mrs. Alexander was the last surviving of the Andelmo children. She was preceded in passing by her beloved husband, Larry Alexander which she missed so deeply. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Alexander loved to feed everyone, absolutely adored her family, enjoyed going to the beach and the casino. Family and friends welcome in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding 412-824-4332 on Monday from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle. Mrs. Alexander will be laid to rest beside her husband in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020