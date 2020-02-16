Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Jude the Apostle
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIAN ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIAN ALEXANDER


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIAN ALEXANDER Obituary
ALEXANDER MARIAN

Peacefully passed on February 15, 2020 of Wilmerding. Beloved mom of Cindy (Don) Connors, Bonnie (Joe) Crickey, Larn (Beth) and Lou (Melyssa) Alexander. Special and loving grandma of 11 and 14 great with one on the way. Mrs. Alexander was the last surviving of the Andelmo children. She was preceded in passing by her beloved husband, Larry Alexander which she missed so deeply. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Alexander loved to feed everyone, absolutely adored her family, enjoyed going to the beach and the casino. Family and friends welcome in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding 412-824-4332 on Monday from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle. Mrs. Alexander will be laid to rest beside her husband in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -