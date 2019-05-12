GLOD MARIAN C.

Age 83, of Mt. Lebanon, after a brief battle with cancer, peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born in Wheeling, WV; a daughter of the late John and Lillian (Korn) Griffith. Marian grew up in Mt. Lebanon and was a life long member of St. Bernard Church. She served the community by volunteering as an elections poll worker for many years and was an active member of the card club at church. Marian enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, finding bargains at garage sales and watching the sunsets from her balcony. Her true passion was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard R. Glod; devoted mother of Susan Glod of Mt. Lebanon, Sandra (Harry) Gerhardt of Mt. Lebanon, Diane Glod of Dormont, David (Nancy) Glod of Erie, PA and John (Patty) Glod of Mt. Lebanon; sister of Janet Harjula of Florida; also survived by nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Monday 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-800 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Bernard Church on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. If desired, memorials may be made to Prime Time Adult Care, 44 Highland Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102. laughlinfuneralhome.com