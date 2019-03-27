EDWARDS MARIAN CAROL (BAESLACK)

Age 90 of Pittsburgh, passed away on March 25, 2019. Ms. Edwards was born November 26, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA; daughter of Gustav and Irene (Eckstein) Baeslack. She was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. Marian retired from the Wilkinsburg School District, having served as a teacher, principal and student teacher supervisor. Marian enjoyed her retirement for many years, attending plays, concerts, traveling and gardening. One of her proudest accomplishments was becoming a Master Gardener. In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her sister, Emily; brothers, Harold, Alfred, William Baeslack; and her loving husband, Cliff Edwards. Left to cherish her memory is her stepson, David Edwards; her daughter-in-law, Marisette Edwards; her niece, Carol (Baeslack) Colucci and her husband, Alan; her niece, Janet (Baeslack) Dzuricky of NC; her nephew, Brent Baeslack of ME and his wife, Sue; and two grandsons, Ian Edwards, Erik Edwards of CA and his wife, Sarah; also, grandniece Emily Colucci of NY; grandnephew, James Dzuricky; and grandniece Cara Dzuricky of NY. A private memorial will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn State Master Gardeners of Allegheny County, Penn State Extension, Allegheny County Master Gardeners, 1435 Bedford Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Funeral Private. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville www.dalessandroltd.com