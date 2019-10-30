Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
More Obituaries for MARIAN COHEN
MARIAN (CHABAN) COHEN

MARIAN (CHABAN) COHEN Obituary
COHEN MARIAN (CHABAN)

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Samuel and Lee Chaban and adored wife of the late Herbert S. Cohen. Loving mother of Rick Cohen, Cathy Cohen Weitz and the late Saul Weitz and James and Randi Cohen. Sister of the late Florence Chaban. Grandmother of David Weitz and Cassidy Miller, Andrew Weitz, Julie Cohen and Cory Oppenheimer and Wendy Cohen. Great-grandmother of Henry Weitz and Nora Oppenheimer. Also lovingly survived by Ann Adler, cousins, nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marian's doctors at UPMC Shadyside and the staff at the JAA Sivitz Hospice. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 10 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, (9 - 10 a.m.). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to JAA Sivitz Hospice, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217, Jewish Family and Community Services, 5743 Bartlett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or the . www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
