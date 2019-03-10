|
|
CONLEY MARIAN (SCHANNO)
Age 88, of Ross Twp., passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born April 14, 1930, daughter of the late Harry and Leona (Diettinger) Conley. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. "Ned" Conley; loving mother of Ned (Michelle), Jeff (Andrea), and the late Joseph Conley; dear grandma of Brendan Edward (Anna), Shane Patrick (Amy), Drew Evan, Hannah Grace, Quinn Michael (Alyssa), Brianne Rose (Eric), Madeline Kerr, and Lilah Claire; and great-grandma of Adeline, Landon, Harlow, and Grayson. Family and friends will be received Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Parish. Entombment will follow in North Side Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vincentian Home, 111 Perrymont Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019