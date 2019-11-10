|
COOPER MARIAN G.
Marian G. Cooper, age 100, of Cranberry Twp., died on Wednesday, November 6th, 2019, at her residence. Born October 9, 1919, in Wilkinsburg, she was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Marie (Hood) Gillespie. She worked for over 30 years as a Certified Medical Assistant and Office Manager, where she also served as the Chairwoman of the Continuing Education Committee. She also was a lifetime member of the American Association of Medical Assistants, where she served on various committees as well as serving as past president. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David E. Cooper; one brother, William Gillespie; one sister, Jane Ballantyne; and one niece, Bonnie Carlson. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as several great-great-nieces and nephews. As per Marian's requests, all services were private and handled by the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, 1014 California Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15202. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Marian's name to the Glenshaw Presbyterian Church, 300 Glenn Ave., Glenshaw, PA 15116.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019