MARIAN G. (TAJCS) NOVAK

MARIAN G. (TAJCS) NOVAK Obituary
NOVAK MARIAN G. (TAJCS)

Age 89, of Reserve Twp., on Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Novak; loving mother of Sandra (Paul) Plakidas, David (Carol) Novak and the late Lawrence C. Novak; dear sister of Frank J. Naderhoff; loving grandmother of Carrie (Michael) Clark, Adam C. (Tonja) Plakidas, Matthew R. and Luke C. Novak, Paul A., Jr. and Nicholas J. Plakidas. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m. MONDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St. Pgh, PA 15212-Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church, Troy Hill. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
