NOVAK MARIAN G. (TAJCS)
Age 89, of Reserve Twp., on Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Novak; loving mother of Sandra (Paul) Plakidas, David (Carol) Novak and the late Lawrence C. Novak; dear sister of Frank J. Naderhoff; loving grandmother of Carrie (Michael) Clark, Adam C. (Tonja) Plakidas, Matthew R. and Luke C. Novak, Paul A., Jr. and Nicholas J. Plakidas. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m. MONDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St. Pgh, PA 15212-Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church, Troy Hill. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019