|
|
SLEIGHTER MARIAN H.
Age 64, of Penn Hills, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Wife of the late David W. Taylor and the late Richard Sleighter; sister of Joseph (Gloria) and Josephine (late Carl Takacs) Hatalla; aunt of Steven and John (Tammie) Hatalla, Andrea (Joe) Lamatrice, and Kathryn (John Whigham) Freddo; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Marian had a great love for dogs especially her recently late "Ginger". In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Research Hospital, Memorial and Honor Gifts P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills Friday, 1-4 and 5-8 p.m. Funeral Prayers Saturday 9:20 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gerard Majella Church 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019