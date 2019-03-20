Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish
160 South 15th Street
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIAN SPEICHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIAN J. SPEICHER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARIAN J. SPEICHER Obituary
SPEICHER MARIAN J.

Age 88, of the South Side, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019; wife of the late Albert Speicher; beloved mother of Sandra (Howard) Kiesel, and Sharon (Bob) Rush; grandmother of Justin, Erin, Lynn Kiesel, and R.J., Scott and Jay Rush; sister of Daniel (June) Tomasko, Ernest (Norma) Tomasko, and the late Andrew, John, Regis Tomasko and Bernadine Verdile; also many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 10 a.m. in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish, 160 South 15th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Arrangements by THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME INC. 412-431-1029 www.thomasjgmiterfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now