SPEICHER MARIAN J.
Age 88, of the South Side, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019; wife of the late Albert Speicher; beloved mother of Sandra (Howard) Kiesel, and Sharon (Bob) Rush; grandmother of Justin, Erin, Lynn Kiesel, and R.J., Scott and Jay Rush; sister of Daniel (June) Tomasko, Ernest (Norma) Tomasko, and the late Andrew, John, Regis Tomasko and Bernadine Verdile; also many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 10 a.m. in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish, 160 South 15th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Arrangements by THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME INC. 412-431-1029 www.thomasjgmiterfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019