Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARIAN SUCHACEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIAN J. (BUKOVAN) SUCHACEK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIAN J. (BUKOVAN) SUCHACEK Obituary
SUCHACEK MARIAN J. (BUKOVAN)

Age 86, of Troy Hill, Dad and the Angels took Mum to Heaven on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ludwig "Luddy" Suchacek; loving mother of Susan Kelly (Robert), Nancy Suchacek-Pierce, Paula Allen (Art) and Amy Suchacek; dear sister of Lillian Santucci, Genevieve Koller and the late Dorothy Madara, William and David Bukovan; mother-in-law of Dennis Pierce. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:30 a.m on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in St. Anthony Chapel-Most Holy Name Parish, 1700 Harpster St., Pgh., 15212-Troy Hill; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Marian was a member of the Christian Mothers and will be dearly missed by all her loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Anthony Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.