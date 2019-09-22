|
|
SUCHACEK MARIAN J. (BUKOVAN)
Age 86, of Troy Hill, Dad and the Angels took Mum to Heaven on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ludwig "Luddy" Suchacek; loving mother of Susan Kelly (Robert), Nancy Suchacek-Pierce, Paula Allen (Art) and Amy Suchacek; dear sister of Lillian Santucci, Genevieve Koller and the late Dorothy Madara, William and David Bukovan; mother-in-law of Dennis Pierce. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:30 a.m on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in St. Anthony Chapel-Most Holy Name Parish, 1700 Harpster St., Pgh., 15212-Troy Hill; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Marian was a member of the Christian Mothers and will be dearly missed by all her loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Anthony Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019