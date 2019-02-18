Home

Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
PRITCHETT MARIAN JEAN

Age 90, of Imperial, on Friday, February 15, 2019.; beloved wife of the late Donald W. Pritchett; loving mother of Douglas (Deborah) Pritchett, Beverly (Mickey) Valent, Donald (Lisa) and David (Madonna) Pritchett; cherished grandmother of Mickey (Christy) Valent, Lyndsay (Alan) Davis, Fallon (Kurt) Kyluck, David and Kayle Pritchett; great-grandmother of Logan and Sadie Valent. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial 724 695-7332 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, between the hours of 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where services will take place on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
