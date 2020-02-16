Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
MARIAN K. (WANKER) BEVERIDGE


1927 - 2020
MARIAN K. (WANKER) BEVERIDGE Obituary
BEVERIDGE MARIAN K. (WANKER)

Of Ross Twp., on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Wife of the late Ralph T. Beveridge; loving mother of Richard P. Beveridge (Nilufer), David A. Beveridge and Mark R. Beveridge (Jean); sister of the late Robert Wanker, Wilma Cleary and Arlene Pursley; proud grandmother of David Beveridge (Amy), Deniz Curler (Shawn) and Adam Beveridge; great-grandmother of Sheradan, Troy, Dean and Drew. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills where a memorial service will be held Wednesday, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to North Hills Health and Rehab Activity Center.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
