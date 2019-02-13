HIPPLE MARIAN LaVERNE

Age 84, of Plum, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, February 10, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, May 7, 1934. A resident of Plum for many years, she was married to the late Harold Hipple; and mother to the late Donna Cassidy, the late Dianne Hipple, James Hipple (Lori), Jeffrey Hipple (Monica) and Darlene Cappuccio (Peter). Survived by her sister, Laura Elder of Maryland; her nephew, Gary Whiteman (Karen); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was dearly loved by many and will be sadly missed. Family and friends are invited to participate in a celebration of Marian's life Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 4 till 5:30 p.m., at Allison Park Church (Chapel), 2326 Duncan Avenue, Allison Park, PA 15101. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox).

www.thomasmsmithfh.com