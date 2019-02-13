Home

Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Allison Park Church (Chapel)
2326 Duncan Avenue
Allison Park, PA
MARIAN LaVERNE HIPPLE


Age 84, of Plum, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, February 10, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, May 7, 1934. A resident of Plum for many years, she was married to the late Harold Hipple; and mother to the late Donna Cassidy, the late Dianne Hipple, James Hipple (Lori), Jeffrey Hipple (Monica) and Darlene Cappuccio (Peter). Survived by her sister, Laura Elder of Maryland; her nephew, Gary Whiteman (Karen); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was dearly loved by many and will be sadly missed. Family and friends are invited to participate in a celebration of Marian's life Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 4 till 5:30 p.m., at Allison Park Church (Chapel), 2326 Duncan Avenue, Allison Park, PA 15101. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox).


www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019
