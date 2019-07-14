Home

Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Penn Hills, PA
View Map
MARIAN LOUISE OERTEL

MARIAN LOUISE OERTEL Obituary
OERTEL MARIAN LOUISE

Age 88, of Penn Hills, passed away on July 9, 2019. Marian was an executive secretary for the Allegheny Conference on Community Development for many years. She was a sweet and kind woman who had a great sense of humor. She liked to read and enjoyed playing Pinochle. Her granddog, Charm and her grandhorses, Cracker and Chamois brought her joy and happiness. Marian enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and neighbors. She often would doggy sit for her neighbor's dogs. She adopted the majority of her dogs from the animal shelter. She would take in stray dogs walking along the street and return them to their owners. Marian was preceded in death by her brothers, Wilbert J. and Robert J. Oertel. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Susan (John) Smith of New Jersey; and nephews, Steve (Donna) Oertel and Wilbert "Butch" (Roxanne) Oertel; as well as many cousins and her aunt, Ann Maromonte. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday July 17, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills 15235. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal shelter. A special thank you to the staff of Three Rivers Hospice, Dr. Emanuel Mamatas and staff as well as heartfelt thanks to Debbie Vunak.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
