SEVER MARIAN

Age 91, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019, in Virginia Beach after contracting pneumonia and the flu after a fall. She was born December 9, 1927 in Union County, South Dakota to Lloyd and Esther (Peterson) Fickbohm. Despite living many years in Pittsburgh and Virginia, her heart was always in the farmland along the South Dakota-Iowa border where she was born and raised. She attended Hoyt Country School and graduated from Akron High School in 1945. She went on to complete training at the National Business Training School in Sioux City, Iowa. She worked for the Burroughs Company and the University of South Dakota. A life-long Lutheran, Marian was baptized and confirmed at Union Creek Lutheran Church in South Dakota. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsburgh, PA, for 50 years and attended First Lutheran Church in Norfolk, VA after moving to live with her daughter. She was a loving and self-sacrificing supporter of her family with a talent for homemaking, sewing, and cooking. She came from a very large extended family and was known to never miss a birthday or anniversary. She was devoted to her husband, F. Neal Sever, who she was married to for 64 years prior to his passing in 2012. She is survived by her sister, LaVon Maynard (Lawrence); her two children, Mark Sever (Liz) and Mary Sever; four grandchildren, Kimberly Sever, Alexander Farmartino (Patricia), Joseph Farmartino (Malia), and Steven Farmartino; and four great-grandchildren, Casey Horne, Ezekiel, Emma, and Maxwell Farmartino. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Lutheran Church in Norfolk, VA or Wreaths Across America.