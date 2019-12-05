|
|
FERRAR MARIAN THERESA
Marian Theresa Ferrar, age 64, of Wexford, went home to be with Our Lord Jesus Christ in heaven, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born February 5, 1955 in El Paso, Texas, a daughter of the late Jerome W. Ferrar (1997), Joanna E. (Burgo) Kozak (2012) and stepfather for 35 years, Robert Kozak (2017). Marian was the big sister to Diane Holland, James Ferrar, Gerianne Oldaker, Cheryl-Ann (Ronald) Glus and Jerome (Mark) Ferrar. Marian grew up in the Town of McCandless and attended Saint Ursula School in Hampton and then graduated from Cumberland School in 1973. Marian was a member of Saints John & Paul Catholic Church in Franklin Park and a former longtime member of North Way Christian Community Church in Wexford. In addition to her siblings, she is survived by nephews and nieces, Jason, Adam and Jacob Klimkowski, Julie-Ann (Klimkowski) Husson, Janelle (Holland) Lunney and Ashley (Fire) Haas; and five great-nieces and nephews, Riley-Ann and Evan Husson, Eva Marino, Kai Coupe and Felicity Lunney. She was preceded in death by two nieces, Amber (2014) and Selina (2018) Fire. Marian was friends to all and a caregiver to many. Despite her disability, she lived a full life. While still in grade school and all through high school she helped the teachers and staff at Cumberland School caring for the children with special needs. Then she became a nanny caring for many families. She would drive them to and from school and activities. In her later years she took care of the elderly. Marian helped care for her mother and step-father the last years of their lives. Marian was always so proud to be the big sister to us five kids. She would proudly inform all that she was the boss of all of us siblings. Marian taught us early in life to be generous with what you have. Marian became a born again Christian in her teenage years. Despite Marian's disability she accomplished so many wonderful things and she lived a full life. We like her to be remembered for how amazing she was. Marian loved crocheting and making afghans that she gave away to family and friends. The Ferrar family would like to thank Dr. Behm, and the team of nurses and aides at the UPMC Presbyterian CT ICU for taking such great care of Marian. Family will welcome friends Friday, December 6th from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, December 7th at 10:00 a.m. at Sts. John & Paul Catholic Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. In lieu of donations, please pay it forward by being kind and helping and caring for others. Marian has touched many people in her life that we her family, never knew. If you would like to send notes of condolences or memories, you may send them to: Cheryl Glus, P.O. Box 455, South Heights, PA 15081. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019