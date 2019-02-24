DOWLING MARIANN

Age 74, Gibsonia, PA, formerly Shaler Township went to be with her Lord and Saviour Friday, February 22, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, June 4, 1944. Beloved daughter of Joseph and Helen (Savor) Bursich. Married in Pittsburgh to loving husband George Dowling (deceased September 26, 2006). Attended Etna High School and employed at Mellon Bank as Vice President/Branch Manager for 23 years, on the Board of Directors at Vincentian, McCandless, PA. She was a member of All Saints and St. Bonaventure Church. Her surviving children are Janet (Dowling) Bunner, husband Dan, Dr. Carol Dowling, Michael Dowling, fiancé Jodi Ward; granddaughters Brittany and Jessica Bunner; brothers Richard Cessar, Charles Bursich and the late William Cessar. Mariann was always quick with a smile and kind word, she took the most pride in her children and grandchildren's success in business and in life. She will be greatly missed by all who have come into contact with her. Visitation Tues. 2-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Wed. 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.