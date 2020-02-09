|
BLACK MARIANNE (COTTER)
Age 72, of South Fayette, formerly Mt. Washington, peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years to Harry "Butch" Black; dear mother of Ron "Butch" (Bonnie) Black and Daniel (Bethany) Black; grandmother of Daniel "DB", Devin, Hailey Black and the late David Halliday; sister of Barbara Cotter. Marianne was a former employee of American Eagle Outfitters for 38 years. Her hobbies were her family and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Celebrate Marianne's life Sunday, February 16 from 1-3 p.m. at which time a blessing service will be held at 3 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020