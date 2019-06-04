REUSS MARIANNE E. (SKROCKI)

Age 62, of West Deer Township, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born September 23, 1956 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Valentina (Ochonski) Skrocki. Marianne was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption in Glenshaw. She was a Registered Nurse and worked in the ER at Butler Memorial Hospital for many years. Marianne was a loving and loyal wife, mother and friend to all. She loved going to the casino to play the slots and shopping with friends. She enjoyed weekends at the cottage at Chautauqua Lake, gardening, playing cards and watching sunsets. She had a wonderful sense of humor and thoroughly enjoyed life. She is survived by her husband, Paul E. Reuss; daughter, Adrienne Reuss; son, Christopher Reuss; brothers, Fred (Karen) Skrocki, Ned (Jan) Skrocki, Rick Skrocki. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Skrocki. Marianne's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday June 7, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 2510 Middle Road in Glenshaw. She will be laid to rest at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Pittsburgh. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Marianne's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.