HAGGERTY MARIANNE (CLARK)
Age 77, of Braddock, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in her Etna home surrounded by her three children. Marianne was the beloved wife of the late Harry J. Haggerty, Jr. ("Mickey"); loving mother of Marianne Haggerty, Colleen (Jeff) Yukevich and Michael (Catherine) Haggerty; proud grandmother of Ella Yukevich, Anne Yukevich, Viola Haggerty and Harry J. Haggerty; beloved daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Keely) Clark; loving sister of Ret. Lieutenant Colonel James (Vickie) Clark, the late Paul (Sharon) Clark and the late William (Karen) Clark. Born November 30, 1941, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, Marianne attended St. Thomas High School in Braddock, graduating in 1959. After graduation, Marianne worked in the credit union of the Edgar Thomson Steel Works, where she enjoyed spending lunch breaks with her father Paul ("Nifty"), who was a pipefitter with the company. While Braddock always held a very special place in Marianne's heart, she and her beloved husband Harry moved to Etna to raise their growing family. Many happy memories were made in their house on Vista Street, where Marianne remained for the next 47 years. Marianne was an avid reader, a gifted seamstress and enjoyed testing her knowledge working on Pittsburgh Post-Gazette crossword puzzles. After her children got older, she returned to the workforce and spent nearly fifteen years working for J.C. Penney's Catalog/Eckerd Division at the Waterworks Plaza. Marianne formed many close friendships while working at J.C. Penney and retired as a Customer Service Supervisor. Marianne had a calm demeanor, a very kind heart and an unwavering devotion to her family. She possessed an amazing work ethic, a wonderful sense of humor and a deep-rooted sense of empathy, always showing concern for the less fortunate. Marianne cherished spending time with her four grandchildren, Ella, Anne, Viola and Harry. Her smile would light up the room when her "grand-guppies" came to visit. She will be missed and never forgotten. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in All Saints Church, Etna, on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019