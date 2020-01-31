Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIANNE MULROY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIANNE MULROY


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIANNE MULROY Obituary
MULROY MARIANNE

Of O'Hara Township, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born September 17, 1955 in Swissvale, PA.  Daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Mulroy; loving and proud mother of Nina Lin of Pittsburgh; sister of John (Lyn) of Squirrel Hill and Kevin (Lynne) Mulroy of West Deer; proud aunt of Sam Mulroy.  She practiced environmental law for many years on behalf of the state. Prior to that, she worked in private practice and in the public sector.   Family and friends will be received at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.  Memorial donations can be made to the Parkview Volunteer Fire Department, 726 Midway Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15215.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -