Of O'Hara Township, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born September 17, 1955 in Swissvale, PA. Daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Mulroy; loving and proud mother of Nina Lin of Pittsburgh; sister of John (Lyn) of Squirrel Hill and Kevin (Lynne) Mulroy of West Deer; proud aunt of Sam Mulroy. She practiced environmental law for many years on behalf of the state. Prior to that, she worked in private practice and in the public sector. Family and friends will be received at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to the Parkview Volunteer Fire Department, 726 Midway Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15215.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020