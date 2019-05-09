Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
MARIANNE PETRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIANNE PETRO

MARIANNE PETRO Obituary
PETRO MARIANNE

On May 6, 2019, age 72 of Baldwin. Marianne was born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late John and Anne (Haberchak) Petro; beloved mother of Jennifer, Vincent, and the late Gregory (wife Kara survives) Proffitt; cherished sister of Irene Bucci, Catherine Cornetta, Christine Cuniak, Bernard and Raymond Petro and the late John and Edward Petro; loving grandmother of Jordan, Jake, Alex, Mia and the late Ava; also many nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Friday from 9-10 a.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394).  Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 10:30 in St. Sylvester Church, Brentwood. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 9, 2019
