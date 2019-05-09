PETRO MARIANNE

On May 6, 2019, age 72 of Baldwin. Marianne was born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late John and Anne (Haberchak) Petro; beloved mother of Jennifer, Vincent, and the late Gregory (wife Kara survives) Proffitt; cherished sister of Irene Bucci, Catherine Cornetta, Christine Cuniak, Bernard and Raymond Petro and the late John and Edward Petro; loving grandmother of Jordan, Jake, Alex, Mia and the late Ava; also many nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Friday from 9-10 a.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 10:30 in St. Sylvester Church, Brentwood. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com