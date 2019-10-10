|
|
WISNIEWSKI MARIANNE (LEGLER)
On Thursday, October 3, 2019, Marianne (Legler) Wisniewski, age 79, of Lakeland Florida, formerly of Pittsburgh. Wife of the late Raymond J. Wisniewski. Survived by her first husband, Joseph Mesina; sons, David Mesina, Douglas Mesina and his wife, Lynda Bridwell; stepchildren, Dennis and David Wisniewski and Kathleen Vey; grandchildren, Sara, Christen, Lyndsay, Kristen, Karra, Kristoper, Tyler, Megan, Kayley and Kelly; sister of the late Lois Vey, Thomas and James Legler. Friends received Friday, 7-9 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, Saturday, October 12th. Burial will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019