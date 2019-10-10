Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIANNE WISNIEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIANNE (LEGLER) WISNIEWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIANNE (LEGLER) WISNIEWSKI Obituary
WISNIEWSKI MARIANNE (LEGLER)

On Thursday, October 3, 2019, Marianne (Legler) Wisniewski, age 79, of Lakeland Florida, formerly of Pittsburgh. Wife of the late Raymond J. Wisniewski. Survived by her first husband, Joseph Mesina; sons, David Mesina, Douglas Mesina and his wife, Lynda Bridwell; stepchildren, Dennis and David Wisniewski and Kathleen Vey; grandchildren, Sara, Christen, Lyndsay, Kristen, Karra, Kristoper, Tyler, Megan, Kayley and Kelly; sister of the late Lois Vey, Thomas and James Legler.  Friends received Friday, 7-9 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue.  Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, Saturday, October 12th.  Burial will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now