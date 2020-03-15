MARIE A. "HONEY" FESTA

Age 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020. Wife of the late Patrick Festa; beloved mother of Corinne (Paul) Haley and Patricia (Tom) Jarsulic; grandmother of Laurel Haley Cavataio, Michael (Stephanie) Jarsulic, Matthew (Tara) Jarsulic and Jonathan Haley; great-grandmother of Victoria, Samantha and Miranda; sister of Charlotte "Dolly" Hinsch, Patricia "Patsy" Johnson and predeceased by many brothers and sisters. Friends received in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St., on Tuesday, 9 a.m. until funeral prayer at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church, Holy Apostles Parish at 10:30 a.m. The family would like to thank Maria, Niki, Veronica and Daniel for their compassionate care at the Baldwin Health Center. www.thomasjgmitherfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
