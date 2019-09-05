Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Resources
MARIE A. GIBSON

MARIE A. GIBSON Obituary
GIBSON MARIE A.

Age 80, of Lower Burrell on September 1, 2019. Former PNC employee for Accounting and Regulatory Reporting. Beloved wife of John G. Gibson; mother of Jerry Gibson; grandmother of Marissa Gibson. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell 15068, 724 335-4118. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Saturday. Memorials may be made to the , 810 River Ave., Pitssburgh, PA 15212. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
