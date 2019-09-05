|
GIBSON MARIE A.
Age 80, of Lower Burrell on September 1, 2019. Former PNC employee for Accounting and Regulatory Reporting. Beloved wife of John G. Gibson; mother of Jerry Gibson; grandmother of Marissa Gibson. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell 15068, 724 335-4118. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Saturday. Memorials may be made to the , 810 River Ave., Pitssburgh, PA 15212. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019