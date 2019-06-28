PROFFITT MARIE A. (TAYLOR) HALOVICH

Age 87, of North Huntingdon on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home. She was born February 25, 1932, in McKeesport; a daughter of the late Thomas and Agnes (Blank) Taylor. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Steven Halovich; granddaughter, Jennifer Marie Jacobs; and brothers, Thomas and David Taylor; son-in-law, David Patrick Wimer. Surviving are her husband, John Proffitt; two daughters, Emily Louise Wimer of North Huntingdon and Lisa Marie Halovich of Westmoreland City; grandchildren, Jake (girlfriend, Elizabeth Dohony), Eric Stock and Chad Manendo; stepchildren, Keith (Beth) Proffitt, James (Marion) Proffitt, Robert (Nadine) Proffitt and Kathy (Clay) Falks; step-grandchidren, Nakkia Proffitt, Melanie Wedge, Sammy Jo, Tiffany and Aubry Mae Proffitt; step-great-grandchildren, Mia, Katie, Danny, Madison and Lily; brothers and sisters, Paul, Stella, Robert, Geraldine, Martha, Dorothy, Emma, Ruth and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. Parting prayers will be held Saturday 9:00 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. The family suggest in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army ARC, 44 South 9th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.