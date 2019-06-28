Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE PROFFITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE A. HALOVICH (TAYLOR) PROFFITT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE A. HALOVICH (TAYLOR) PROFFITT Obituary
PROFFITT MARIE A. (TAYLOR) HALOVICH

Age 87, of North Huntingdon on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home. She was born February 25, 1932, in McKeesport; a daughter of the late Thomas and Agnes (Blank) Taylor. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Steven Halovich; granddaughter, Jennifer Marie Jacobs; and brothers, Thomas and David Taylor; son-in-law, David Patrick Wimer. Surviving are her husband, John Proffitt; two daughters, Emily Louise Wimer of North Huntingdon and Lisa Marie Halovich of Westmoreland City; grandchildren, Jake (girlfriend, Elizabeth Dohony), Eric Stock and Chad Manendo; stepchildren, Keith (Beth) Proffitt, James (Marion) Proffitt, Robert (Nadine) Proffitt and Kathy (Clay) Falks; step-grandchidren, Nakkia Proffitt, Melanie Wedge, Sammy Jo, Tiffany and Aubry Mae Proffitt; step-great-grandchildren, Mia, Katie, Danny, Madison and Lily; brothers and sisters, Paul, Stella, Robert, Geraldine, Martha, Dorothy, Emma, Ruth and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. Parting prayers will be held Saturday 9:00 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. The family suggest in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army ARC, 44 South 9th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now