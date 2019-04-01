|
VITA MARIE A. (BALKEY)
On March 30, 2019 age 84, of Sharpsburg. Beloved wife of the late Robert P. Vita; loving mother of Robert C. Vita (Sandy), David P. Vita, Karen M. Sokolowski (Rick), Michael A. Vita (Cindy), Diane L. Scott and Janice V. Kizior (Ronald); grandmother of Kristin, Brian, Andrea, Justin (Erin), Amanda (Andrew), Matthew (Anna), Paige, Benjamin, Matt, and Claire; survived by five great-grandchildren; sister of Charles P. Balkey (Judy), Robert J. Balkey (Martha), Joan Pilarski (late Leonard); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-4 and 6-9 p.m., at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Juan Diego Parish in St. Mary Church, Wednesday, 10 a.m.
