WEAVER MARIE ANN (O'BLACK)
Age 84, of Ingram, passed on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul; mother of the late Kimberly A. Dalmas and Paul A. Weaver; mother-in-law of Frank Dalmas and Mary Weaver; dear grandmother of Nick (Sarah Wagner), Courtney, Hayley, Max (Detta Daniels) and Annamarie; great-grandmother of Presley Dalmas. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. THURSDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, (Coraopolis) Kennedy Twp., where a blessing service will be held 10 a.m. FRIDAY. Interment to follow at St. Mark's Cemetery. mcdermottfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020