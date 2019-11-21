Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
MARIE B. (BURZYNSKI) NOWACZYNSKI

NOWACZYNSKI MARIE B. (BURZYNSKI)

Age 97, of Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Chester C. Nowaczynski; loving mother of Maryann (David) Brown and Leon (Mary) Nowaczynski; devoted grandmother of Leon Nowaczynski, Jr., Erin (Jason Bauer) Nowaczynski, Timothy Brown and Matthew (Nicole) Nowaczynski; cherished great-grandmother of Brady Nowaczynski, Brooks Nowaczynski and Brynn Bauer; predeceased by her parents and siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The family would like to thank the staff at Vincentian de Marillac for their compassionate care.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
