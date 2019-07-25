|
|
BUCCIARELLI MARIE
Of Brookline on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Wife of the late Anthony; beloved mother of Mary Lou (Anthony) Bruno, Josephine Grignon and the late Gerald Bucciarelli "Gerald Anthony"; NaNa to Cassi and Carly Bruno and Francesca Grignon; Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Friday Only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9 a.m. in Resurrection Church of St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. NaNa's kindness was expressed in her homemade sauce and delicious baked goods which she gave to family and friends. www.deborfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019