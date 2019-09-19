|
SHERMAN MARIE BURCHICK
Age 96, of Glenshaw, on Monday, September 16, 2019, Mrs. Sherman was the beloved wife of the late Albert Sherman and Harry Miller; mother of Sandy Rengers (Tom) of Etna, Cathy Truxell (David) of Richland Twp., Cindy Harrison (Lee) of Hampton Twp., Virginia Zinda (Mark) of Tampa, FL, Ronald Miller (Christine) of Mt. Pleasant; sister of Louise Foster (Jim) of Valencia, Martha Beier (Ernie) of Shaler Twp., Bob Burchick (Shirley) of Shaler Twp., and the late Anna Mae Lipski, Francis, Gene, Richard, John and James Burchick; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Celebrate Mrs. Sherman's life with her family on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019