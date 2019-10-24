|
POPOVICH MARIE C. (KAUTSCH)
Of Turtle Creek, age 95, died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Popovich for 58 years. Loving mother of Bonni (Ernest) Rotonto of Turtle Creek and John E. (Kim) Popovich of Penn Twp.; grandmother of John, Paul (Wendy) and Aaron Rotonto; Chelsea and Cara Popovich. Marie was preceded in death by her sisters, Elizabeth O'Connor, Catherine "Cassie" O'Connor and Dolores Ford. Marie was an original resident with the Electric Heights Housing Association in Turtle Creek. She had a great love and passion for her family and will be missed by all of those who loved her. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 1-6 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Colman Church on Friday at 12:30 p.m. Marie will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019