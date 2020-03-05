TRAINOR MARIE CHARLENE (CHENOT)

Age 70, on February 29, 2020, of Monroeville. Wife of the late James Trainor. Beloved mother to Jeaneen Trainor. Daughter of Irene Chenot and the late Joseph Chenot. Loving sister to Geraldine Chenot, Joe (Patty) Chenot and Beth (John) Zeanchock. Proud aunt, great-aunt and cousin to many. Char will be remembered fondly for her loyal love to her family who will miss her dearly but celebrate that she has found peace and everlasting life with those who were waiting for her in Heaven. Family will welcome loved ones for her funeral Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 2526 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, PA 15146.