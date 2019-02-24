Home

Sister MARIE CLAIR OSF Obituary
CLAIR Sr. MARIE, OSF

On February 22, 2019, age 98. Loving daughter of the late Christopher (Loretta Heyl) and Marie Agnes O'Keefe; sister of Joseph Clair, Renilda Clair, Loretta Hockenberry, Laverne Jacobsen and the late Christopher Clair, Ronald Clair, Raymond Clair and Paul Clair. Sister Marie Clair entered the community from Sacred Heart Parish in Emsworth. She earned a Bachelor Degree in Education from Duquesne University. She taught Primary grades for 52 years in the Pittsburgh Diocese. After her many years in the traditional classroom, Sister Marie continued to teach in the after-school program at Northview Heights (Pittsburgh) and at Mt. Alvernia Day Care Center and Learning Center. Sister worked as assistant sacristan and sacristan at Mt. Alvernia for 13 years. Following these years in active ministry sister retired to prayer ministry at Mt. Alvernia. Sister Marie was a hard worker, and always conscientious and exact. She will be remembered for her dedicated, quiet spirit and her gracious Franciscan hospitality. Visitation at the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities, Mount Alvernia, 146 Hawthorne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15209 on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 2 p.m. until time of a wake service at 6:15 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities Chapel at Mount Alvernia on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in Sister's Cemetery at Mount Alvernia. Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Ministry, Retirement Fund, 146 Hawthorne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15209.


www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
