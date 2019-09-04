|
DUDEK MARIE E.
Age 101 years of Roseville, California, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA passed away peacefully on September 1st, 2019 in Roseville. She was born February 28, 1918 in Pittsburgh PA and was the daughter of George and Mary Schuller. Marie was united in marriage to Henry G. Dudek on August 13, 1939. Marie is survived by two daughters, Penelope DeSafey of Roseville, California and Gail (James) McKevitt of Elgin, Illinois; six grandchildren, Frank DeSafey, Michael (Noele) Desafey, Mark (Pranvera) Desafey, James Jr. (Kelly) McKevitt, Jason (Colleen) McKevitt, Carrie (Timothy) Tilton; nine great-grandchildren: Jessica, Brendan, Andrew, Timothy Jr., Nolan, Tristan, Emily, Grace and Sonya. Also survived by brother Joseph Schuller of Florida. Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years: Henry G. Dudek, son-in-law Frank F. DeSafey; and two sisters Katherine Medvid and Agnes Albert. Visitation will be at the DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Highway, North Hills on Saturday 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Sebastian Church, Saturday, 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, give contributions to: St. Rose of Lima, 615 Vine Ave., Roseville, California 95678, Senior Ministry.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019