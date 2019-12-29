|
THOMAS MARIE E. "BETTY"
Age 94, of Imperial, PA, most recently of Erie, PA on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George "Bill" Thomas, who passed on February 10, 2015. Beloved mother of David (Janis) Thomas and Karen (Jeff) Locke; grandmother of Shane (Laurissa) Locke, Brandon (Liz) Locke, Bethany (David) Kelley and Matthew (Melissa) Columbus; cherished great-grandmother of Silas, Oliver, Nolan, Eva and one on the way. Sister of Margaret "Marge" Thomas, Ann Mae Peck and the late Jean VonStein, Simon and Donald Frischmann; Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332, Sunday from 4-7 p.m. where a funeral service will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in Valley Cemetery, Imperial. It is respectfully requested, memorial donations be sent to Brevillier Village, 5416 E. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019