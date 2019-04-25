Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Of Ross Twp., on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of 43 years to Robert D. Trbovich; loving mother of Amy R. Coelho (Michael); sister of Nancy M. Klinvex (Kenneth), Jacqueline M. Klinvex (Kevin), and the late Raymond Pruski, Jr.; proud grandmother of Caroline (Alexander) and Audrey. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sebastian Church Saturday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
