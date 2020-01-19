Home

MARIE ESTELLE MURRIN


1931 - 2020
MARIE ESTELLE MURRIN Obituary
MURRIN MARIE ESTELLE

Age 88, of Plum Boro, formerly of Fairmont, West Virginia, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.  Born January 23, 1931 in Huntington, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Clarence B. and Miriam Rock Murrin. Marie is survived by her beloved sister, Sally Petrossi (Murrin); nephew, Chris Petrossi; nieces, Cara J. Lara and Cathy Krchnavy; several great-nieces and great-nephews. Marie graduated from St. Peters High School and Fairmont State College. She was formerly employed by Hartley's Department Store and retired from the Fairmont, West Virginia Division of Veteran's Affairs, in 1996. She was a current member of St. Irenaeus Church and former member of St. Peter the Fisherman Church. Marie was also a member of Soroptmimist International of Fairmont from 1978-2010, and of the Gamma Chi Chi Sorority Alumnae. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10 a.m., in St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 387 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA15139. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Services have been entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
