Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:15 AM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
MARIE J. GOSS


1924 - 2019
MARIE J. GOSS Obituary
GOSS MARIE J.

Age 95, of Moon Twp. and Coraopolis, former Borough Secretary, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Wexford Health Center. Born in Coraopolis on July 6, 1924, she was one of four to the late Steve and Josephine (Graff) Pehr. On March 24, 1994, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Kenneth M. Goss. Loving mother of David (Kathryn) Goss of Wexford, Phillip (the late Mary Lou) Goss of Federal Way, WA, and Donald (Martina) Goss of Potomac Falls, VA; cherished grandmother of Kristen, Matthew, Courtney and Coran; proud great-grandmother of Zak and Hadley; sister-in-law to Mary Ann Pehr of Moon Township and Rachel Pehr of Apollo; also loving cousins in Vienna Austria, as well as loving nieces, nephews and other cousins. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Anna, Joseph and Frank Pehr. Marie was a 1942 graduate of Coraopolis High School. Marie had worked for Economy Electric in Ambridge, Federal Enamel and Stamping in McKees Rocks, Accounting at Dravo Corp. and Secretary of the Coraopolis Borough. Marie was a member of Our Lady of Fatima, Christian Mothers, Robin Hill Homemakers and Moon Twp., AARP. Visitation Monday 2-4, 7-9 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where prayers will be recited on Tuesday at 10:20 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Joseph Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to West Hills Food Pantry.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
