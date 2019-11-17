|
JONES MARIE
Age 92, transitioned on November 11, 2019. Beloved mother of Patricia McClendon and Cynthia Jefferson; also survived by 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, November 17, 2019 4-8 p.m. at St. John Evangelist Baptist Church, Hazelwood where services will be held Monday 11 a.m. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to ALDRICH FUNERAL HOME. www.aldrichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019