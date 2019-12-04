|
|
KRESAK MARIE
Marie Kresak of Stowe Township passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Meszaros; sister of the late Andrew Meszaros, Margaret Onda, Ann Smutek and Joseph Meszaros. Preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Kresak and son, Andrew (Sonny) Kresak. Lovingly remembered by her children, Dianne Quick (Stanley), Sandra Kingsley (Stephen) Jacqueline Kresak and Fr. Stephen Kresak; cherished grandmother to her five grandchildren, Christopher Quick (Pam), Carolyn Doubt, Robert Quick (Lacey), David Doubt (Janet), Nikki Smith (Alan); and eight great-grandchildren. Marie enjoyed counted cross stitch, crocheting and quilting, giving away many of her projects as gifts to family, friends and neighbors. Marie previously worked at Shop'N Save in Kennedy Township and devoted many hours volunteering at her church's Pizza Kitchen. Family and friends received 2 p.m. – 6 p. m. Wednesday at Little Sisters of the Poor Chapel, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh 15212 and Thursday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1650 Broadway, Stowe-Kennedy Twp. Prayers in Funeral Home on Friday, 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. at Saint Mary Church of Saint John of God Parish, 1011 Church Ave McKees Rocks. In lieu of flowers, Fr. Steve and family ask that you make a memorial donation to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019