MARIE L. (SCARVACE) PASCARELLA

Age 94, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Pascarella; mother of Louis (Gerry) Pascarella, JoAnn (the late John) Swansegar and Chuck (Debbie) Pascarella; grandmother of Debbie (Rich) Bolden, Skip (Marty) Pascarella, Chip (fianceé, Dawn) Pascarella, Janey (Jeffrey Wollmershauser) Norvaisa, Jeffrey (Michelle) Swansegar, Michael (Victoria) Swansegar, Dana (Darren) Catanzaro, C.J. (Brittainy) Pascarella and Joe (Kelly) Pascarella. Survived by 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Sister of Tony Scarvace and the late Joseph and Charlie Scarvace and Annette Recupero. Predeceased by her loving companion for many years, Lou Sanguino. Friends welcome Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park, (opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Mass of Christian Burial, St. John Capistran Church Wednesday, 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Three Rivers Hospice, 2500 Mosside Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146. Condolences may be sent to www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 20, 2019
