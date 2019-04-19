Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
MARIE L. (NICOLUSSI) SGRO

MARIE L. (NICOLUSSI) SGRO Obituary
SGRO MARIE L. (NICOLUSSI)

Age 100, of Carnegie, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Sgro; loving mother of Josephine "Jo" (Doug) Scott, Michele (the late Louis) Rea and her friend Bernie Rafferty, Toni (Ted) Stehney; loving Gram of Jennifer (Andrea) Romoli, David (Jaime) Rea, Kristin (Peter) Schweitzer, Melissa (Steve) Goda, Douglas (Kate) Scott, Teddy (Ramona) Stehney, and Nicholas (Erin Hennig) Stehney; cherished GiGi of 13 great-grandchildren; beloved sister of the late Lelia Coll and Emil Nicolussi; also survived by nieces and nephews. Marie was a lifelong member of Holy Souls Church in Carnegie and was a member of the Maria Mission Circle, Christian Mothers and The Resurrection Choir. She volunteered at St. Clair Hospital and the Greater Pgh. Food Bank. She loved painting, sewing, and her favorite hobby was playing cards. Family and friends are welcome Monday from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM ﻿SLATER﻿ II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563- 2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. PA 15220. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Tuesday 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Food Bank, 330 Third Ave., Carnegie, PA 15106.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019
