John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Church
Brookline, PA
View Map
MARIE "DOLLY" LISS

MARIE "DOLLY" LISS Obituary
LISS MARIE "DOLLY"

Age 87, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved mother of Connie (Alan) Weitz and Gary (Nancy) Liss; proud grandma of Amy (Keith) Mack and Jason and Justin Liss; great-grandmother to Kelsey and Derrick Mack and Tyler Liss; sister of Nicholas Mainos and the late Michael and John, Jr. Mainos; also survived by her nieces, Bernice and Judy; cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Thursday morning at 9:00.  Mass of Christian Burial in Resurrection Church in Brookline at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 25, 2019
