LISS MARIE "DOLLY"
Age 87, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved mother of Connie (Alan) Weitz and Gary (Nancy) Liss; proud grandma of Amy (Keith) Mack and Jason and Justin Liss; great-grandmother to Kelsey and Derrick Mack and Tyler Liss; sister of Nicholas Mainos and the late Michael and John, Jr. Mainos; also survived by her nieces, Bernice and Judy; cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Thursday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in Resurrection Church in Brookline at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 25, 2019