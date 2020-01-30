Home

More Obituaries for MARIE LoDUCA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE "DALE" (WELCH) LoDUCA

MARIE "DALE" (WELCH) LoDUCA Obituary
LoDUCA MARIE "DALE" (WELCH)

Age 66, of Penn Hills, on Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard D. LoDuca; loving mother of Kelly (Brendon) and Christopher (Michele); grandmother of Malik, Dyllan, Delaney, David, James, William and the late Dominique Perry and Jason Hainesworth; great-grandmother of Nariya, Nyere and Nylah; sister of Margaret, Bill (Mary) and the late Mary Gale; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.  Friends received, Saturday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Sunday, 11 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
