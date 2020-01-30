|
LoDUCA MARIE "DALE" (WELCH)
Age 66, of Penn Hills, on Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard D. LoDuca; loving mother of Kelly (Brendon) and Christopher (Michele); grandmother of Malik, Dyllan, Delaney, David, James, William and the late Dominique Perry and Jason Hainesworth; great-grandmother of Nariya, Nyere and Nylah; sister of Margaret, Bill (Mary) and the late Mary Gale; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received, Saturday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Sunday, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020