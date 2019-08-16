|
FREEMAN MARIE LOUISE "TOOTIE"
Age 92, on Thursday August 15, 2019, of Penn Hills. Beloved wife of the late James E. Freeman, Sr.; mother of James E. (Caroline) Freeman, Jr., Charles (Nancy) Freeman and Margaret "Peg" (Ed) Durick; grandmother of James E. (Jill) Freeman III, Renee (Jeff) Howes, Brian Jenkins, Jason Freeman, Ed (Jenn) Durick and Jackie Durick; great-grandmother to James, Kylie, Kennedy, Olivia, Dominic, Justin, Brendan, Dylan; sister of the late Shirley Glenn; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday, 1-5 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held Monday 10 a.m. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019