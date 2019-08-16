Home

MARIE LOUISE "TOOTIE" FREEMAN

MARIE LOUISE "TOOTIE" FREEMAN Obituary
FREEMAN MARIE LOUISE "TOOTIE"

Age 92, on Thursday August 15, 2019, of Penn Hills. Beloved wife of the late James E. Freeman, Sr.; mother of James E. (Caroline) Freeman, Jr., Charles (Nancy) Freeman and Margaret "Peg" (Ed) Durick; grandmother of James E. (Jill) Freeman III, Renee (Jeff) Howes, Brian Jenkins, Jason Freeman, Ed (Jenn) Durick and Jackie Durick; great-grandmother to James, Kylie, Kennedy, Olivia, Dominic, Justin, Brendan, Dylan; sister of the late Shirley Glenn; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday, 1-5 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held Monday 10 a.m. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
