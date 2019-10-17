|
HANLON MARIE M.
Age 99, of Ross Twp., passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William F. Hanlon; loving mother of Charles G. Hanlon and the late William F. Hanlon, Jr.; grandmother of Brian (Jennifer) Hanlon, Lynn Surman and John (Heather) Hanlon, great-grandmother of Joey, Kate, Kim, Ben, Nick, Nate, Enson and Elliot; sister of the late Geraldine Sholl. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., 412-364-4444, Mass of Christian will be celebrated in Incarnation of the Lord Church on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019