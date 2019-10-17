Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Lord Church
MARIE M. HANLON

MARIE M. HANLON Obituary
HANLON MARIE M.

Age 99, of Ross Twp., passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William F. Hanlon; loving mother of Charles G. Hanlon and the late William F. Hanlon, Jr.; grandmother of Brian (Jennifer) Hanlon, Lynn Surman and John (Heather) Hanlon, great-grandmother of Joey, Kate, Kim, Ben, Nick, Nate, Enson and Elliot; sister of the late Geraldine Sholl. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., 412-364-4444, Mass of Christian will be celebrated in Incarnation of the Lord Church on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. www.brandtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
