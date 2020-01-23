Home

More Obituaries for MARIE EDGAR
MARIE M. PIETROPOLA (PAPE) EDGAR

MARIE M. PIETROPOLA (PAPE) EDGAR Obituary
EDGAR MARIE M. PIETROPOLA (PAPE)

Age 85, of Penn Hills, on Monday, January 20, 2020, surrounded by her family.  Devoted companion of Mike Pedicone; mother of Sharon Messina, Lynn Sullivan, Antoinette Leicht, Marie (Brian) Lazewski, and the late Frank Pietropola; grandmother of Regis Sullivan, Russ (Alyssa) Sterner, Nicole (Chris) O'Keefe, Nick, Daniel, Rhiannon Lazewski, and Savanna Pietropola; great-grandmother, Jayden, and Christopher O'Keefe, Sophia Lazewski, Nathan, Natalie, and Nico Sterner; sister of Tom (Pat) McCracken, Barbara (the late Jim) O'Neill, Charles McCracken, and the late Jack (Marie) Pape; also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.  Preceded in death by Ike Edgar and Frank "Chick" Pietropola; Marie will be remembered as a tremendous cook. Her family meant everything to her and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends received, Thursday, 6-8 p.m. and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church. Interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
