|
|
EDGAR MARIE M. PIETROPOLA (PAPE)
Age 85, of Penn Hills, on Monday, January 20, 2020, surrounded by her family. Devoted companion of Mike Pedicone; mother of Sharon Messina, Lynn Sullivan, Antoinette Leicht, Marie (Brian) Lazewski, and the late Frank Pietropola; grandmother of Regis Sullivan, Russ (Alyssa) Sterner, Nicole (Chris) O'Keefe, Nick, Daniel, Rhiannon Lazewski, and Savanna Pietropola; great-grandmother, Jayden, and Christopher O'Keefe, Sophia Lazewski, Nathan, Natalie, and Nico Sterner; sister of Tom (Pat) McCracken, Barbara (the late Jim) O'Neill, Charles McCracken, and the late Jack (Marie) Pape; also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Ike Edgar and Frank "Chick" Pietropola; Marie will be remembered as a tremendous cook. Her family meant everything to her and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends received, Thursday, 6-8 p.m. and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church. Interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020