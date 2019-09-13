|
|
CAMPBELL MARIE MARGARET (DELANEY, GRUNEBACH)
Marie (Sis) Margaret (Delaney, Grunebach) Campbell passed away at the age of 78 in Clearwater, FL on Saturday, August 31st 2019. Marie was born March 1st of 1941, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Marie (Sieg, Delaney) Grote and the late Edward Delaney. Marie and her late brother, Edward Delaney are survived by their brother, Robert Delaney (Susan) and Edward's wife, Lois. Marie was married to the late Joseph Grunebach in 1957. She was remarried to the late Leslie V Campbell for 17 years. For the majority of her life, she was a resident of Greentree, PA until 2013 when she moved to Clearwater to be close to family. Marie is survived by her loving children, Joseph and Georgann Grunebach, Sandra and Michael Lantz, Steven and Patricia Grunebach and her stepson, Leslie V (Bud) and Kelly Campbell. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Matthew and Jennifer Lantz, Breanna and Edward Lum, Kyle and Alanna Lantz, Nicholas Grunebach, Lindsey Turnbull, Vance and Lindsey Campbell, and Audra and Wes Terry. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren; Benjamin and Micah Lantz, Edward and John Lum, Kaia Campbell, and Blaise and Attie-Jo Terry. In addition, she is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. There will be two memorial services held in Marie's honor. The first on October 1st, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the chapel at National Cremation Services (4945 E Bay Dr, Clearwater, FL.) The second on October 19th, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of St Andrew's Lutheran Church (218 Alter St, Carnegie PA.) In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to Bethesda Siloam Medical Mission (www.Bethesda-siloam.org) or National in Marie's memory. Marie was a woman of faith who dearly loved her family and friends.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019